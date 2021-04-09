160 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Purchased by Valley Brook Capital Group

Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,897,000 after purchasing an additional 702,534 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $128,696,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,301,000 after purchasing an additional 453,307 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 109.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 529,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,455,000 after purchasing an additional 276,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $32,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,487,194.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,275,414.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,812 shares of company stock worth $12,455,673 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $185.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.03. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of -208.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.88 and a 1-year high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.15.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.