163,215 Shares in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Purchased by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 163,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHAK traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.67. The company had a trading volume of 79,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,421. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.55.

