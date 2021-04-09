1,647 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Bought by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,647 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Generac by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stephens boosted their price target on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.33.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,515. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $331.91 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $90.30 and a one year high of $364.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 71.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $323.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. As a group, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

