1,677 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Purchased by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,546,773.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 576,872 shares of company stock worth $177,209,697 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Argus lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.08.

Shares of ULTA opened at $320.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.82, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.01 and a 52-week high of $351.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $321.31 and its 200-day moving average is $279.12.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

