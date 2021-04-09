17,822 Shares in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 31.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 379,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Webster Financial by 17.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 59.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 84,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in Webster Financial by 159.9% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 69,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 42,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,573.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $252,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,250 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial stock opened at $55.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $293.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.17 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

WBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

