$180.23 Million in Sales Expected for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to announce $180.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $179.86 million to $180.60 million. Stoneridge posted sales of $182.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year sales of $784.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $779.82 million to $789.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $856.81 million, with estimates ranging from $854.12 million to $859.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $189.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.89 million.

SRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CL King downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

SRI traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.50. 189,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.44 million, a P/E ratio of -108.92 and a beta of 1.58. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $302,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,867.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,432,000 after purchasing an additional 104,018 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,734,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,438,000 after buying an additional 31,423 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,022,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,911,000 after buying an additional 35,137 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 757,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after buying an additional 101,417 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 550,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after buying an additional 231,061 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

