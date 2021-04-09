1,825 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Purchased by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,825 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Square by 30.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,920 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Square by 33,045.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter worth about $597,618,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Square by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,316,000 after purchasing an additional 112,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in Square by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.64, for a total transaction of $2,266,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 411,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,239,469.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $706,800.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,927 shares in the company, valued at $33,839,012.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,252,254 shares of company stock valued at $288,304,821 in the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SQ opened at $258.37 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.12 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.46 billion, a PE ratio of 410.12, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.57.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

