1,980 Shares in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of Fisker stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.23. Fisker Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03.

FSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fisker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

In other Fisker news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 830,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $19,249,079.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

