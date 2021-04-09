1World Market Cap Reaches $3.91 Million (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last week, 1World has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 1World coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges. 1World has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and approximately $11,285.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00054315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00022036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00085471 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $361.61 or 0.00619576 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00040898 BTC.

About 1World

1WO is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

