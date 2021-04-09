$20.47 Million in Sales Expected for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will post $20.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.37 million. Nordic American Tankers reported sales of $86.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 76.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full-year sales of $129.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $102.10 million to $177.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $202.87 million, with estimates ranging from $180.46 million to $234.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 33.12%. The business had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 million.

Several research firms recently commented on NAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.75 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE:NAT traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $3.29. 3,655,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,150,826. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Nordic American Tankers has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $484.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -114.29%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 151.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,572 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 335,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 30.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

