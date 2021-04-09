2,136,899 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Bought by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,136,899 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,528,000. Lumen Technologies makes up about 6.8% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 100.6% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 30,920 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,052,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $38,791,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $649,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.87.

Shares of NYSE LUMN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,047,700. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

