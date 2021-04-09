2,416 Shares in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Bought by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,416 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Qualys news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.76, for a total transaction of $382,448.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,424 shares in the company, valued at $27,325,866.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $2,319,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 237,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,436,834.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,912 shares of company stock valued at $3,763,470. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities cut Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.80.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $103.78 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.03 and a 200-day moving average of $105.20. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

