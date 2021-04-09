26,580 Shares in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) Acquired by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MIK. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in The Michaels Companies by 24.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the third quarter valued at $106,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MIK opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 3.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.84. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $22.42.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The Michaels Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

MIK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

In other news, CAO Jim Sullivan sold 11,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $251,156.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,074.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

