29,069 Shares in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $187,013,000. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $53,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $43,551,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $39,040,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $28,903,000.

Shares of EBC stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.44.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $153.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd.

Several analysts have commented on EBC shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

