$3.53 Billion in Sales Expected for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) This Quarter

Apr 9th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will post $3.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.56 billion. TE Connectivity posted sales of $3.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year sales of $14.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.93 billion to $14.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.21 billion to $15.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.92.

In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TEL traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.57. 30,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,189. The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of -181.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.56. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $136.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

