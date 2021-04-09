$32.32 Million in Sales Expected for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) will post $32.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.00 million to $33.00 million. Veracyte posted sales of $31.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year sales of $186.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $154.53 million to $199.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $258.55 million, with estimates ranging from $232.70 million to $271.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Veracyte.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VCYT. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist started coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Veracyte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.63.

In other news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $1,021,770.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 337.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

NASDAQ:VCYT traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,647. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.95. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veracyte (VCYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.