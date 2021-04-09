3,634 Shares in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after acquiring an additional 32,358 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $878,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,756,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 188,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

In other news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $787,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,639 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,301 shares of company stock worth $8,213,281. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $71.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.18. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $96.48. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.01 and a beta of 0.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. Analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

