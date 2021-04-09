$4.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to post $4.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.67 billion and the lowest is $4.41 billion. Nutrien reported sales of $4.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year sales of $22.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.80 billion to $23.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $23.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.85 billion to $24.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion.

NTR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,847. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $59.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

