$407.17 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to report $407.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $402.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $420.00 million. Healthcare Services Group reported sales of $449.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $423.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.28 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HCSG shares. TheStreet raised Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 527.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

NASDAQ:HCSG traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $28.81. 299,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.44. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.2062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 94.25%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

