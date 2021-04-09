$444.86 Million in Sales Expected for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to announce $444.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $412.21 million to $482.40 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted sales of $502.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $452.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.17 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.87.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $78.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $71.35 and a 52-week high of $131.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $712,388.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,979,128.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $381,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,848 shares of company stock worth $4,214,321. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

