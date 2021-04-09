$468.68 Million in Sales Expected for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) will report sales of $468.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $441.50 million and the highest is $495.85 million. The Boston Beer reported sales of $330.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Boston Beer.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $460.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.95 million.

SAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim raised their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Boston Beer from $996.00 to $1,002.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,045.46.

NYSE:SAM traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,268.18. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,889. The Boston Beer has a one year low of $383.14 and a one year high of $1,280.11. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 90.72 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,109.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,004.85.

In other The Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total transaction of $1,296,574.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Insiders have sold a total of 7,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,689 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

