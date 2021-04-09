4,747 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 53,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Water Works by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,393,000 after buying an additional 68,993 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,745,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.70.

Shares of AWK opened at $151.69 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $112.50 and a one year high of $172.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.28. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.50 million. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

