4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Given New GBX 2,300 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of FOUR stock traded down GBX 195 ($2.55) on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,375 ($31.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,699. The stock has a market capitalization of £667.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.91. 4imprint Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,691.41 ($22.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,900 ($37.89). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,475.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,373.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

In other news, insider Charles John Brady purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,486 ($32.48) per share, for a total transaction of £24,860 ($32,479.75).

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

