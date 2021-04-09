50,000 Shares in Humanco Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU) Acquired by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Humanco Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Humanco Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Humanco Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Humanco Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $937,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humanco Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,510,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humanco Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000.

Shares of HMCOU stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. Humanco Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

