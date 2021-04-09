50,000 Shares in KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,817,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in KINS Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $823,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in KINS Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,235,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in KINS Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,058,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in KINS Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,087,000.

Shares of KINZU opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31.

KINS Technology Group Company Profile

KINS Technology Group Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

