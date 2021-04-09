5,186 Shares in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Bought by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Evergy news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,734,954.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $935,836.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $56,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,822 shares in the company, valued at $103,617.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRG opened at $60.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $65.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

