$534.17 Million in Sales Expected for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) will report sales of $534.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $527.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $541.00 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted sales of $459.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.04 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SITE. Barclays boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

Shares of NYSE:SITE traded up $4.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.24. 186,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,234. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 70.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $181.98.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total value of $2,563,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,735,079.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $600,852.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 32.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 21.1% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 426.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 38,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5,337.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 145,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 143,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 28.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,125,000 after acquiring an additional 98,534 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

