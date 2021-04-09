$551.88 Million in Sales Expected for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to post $551.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $530.00 million to $573.75 million. Affiliated Managers Group posted sales of $507.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.83.

Shares of AMG opened at $154.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.30. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $56.80 and a 1 year high of $155.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,530,821.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

