5,800 Shares in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,444,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,176 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 633,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,923,000 after acquiring an additional 444,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,274,000 after acquiring an additional 234,871 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 336.2% during the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 314,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,735,000 after acquiring an additional 242,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 271,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,124,000 after acquiring an additional 200,007 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of IYW stock opened at $93.25 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.10.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.