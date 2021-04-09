$59.05 Million in Sales Expected for Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) will report $59.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.85 million and the lowest is $58.10 million. Boingo Wireless posted sales of $59.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full-year sales of $246.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $238.60 million to $253.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $276.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boingo Wireless.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.60 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boingo Wireless has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.

NASDAQ:WIFI opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.60 million, a P/E ratio of -39.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.33. Boingo Wireless has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $15.92.

In related news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,385.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIFI. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the third quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Boingo Wireless by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 256,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 107,557 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Boingo Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at $8,965,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boingo Wireless (WIFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.