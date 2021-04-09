69,218 Shares in Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 69,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Chiasma by 31.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Chiasma by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Chiasma by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Chiasma by 51.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chiasma by 264.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Chiasma alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHMA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chiasma from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $139,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMA opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.59. Chiasma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.02.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chiasma, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chiasma Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Chiasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiasma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.