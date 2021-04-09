75,530 Shares in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Global Net Lease as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,409,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,120,000 after buying an additional 674,130 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,321,000 after buying an additional 119,040 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 515,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after buying an additional 107,630 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 22.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 506,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after buying an additional 91,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 321,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 26,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

GNL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

NYSE:GNL opened at $19.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 127.73 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.58). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 1.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.