$77.28 Million in Sales Expected for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will report $77.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.00 million and the highest is $77.83 million. Arlo Technologies reported sales of $65.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year sales of $404.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $399.60 million to $410.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $455.56 million, with estimates ranging from $438.60 million to $472.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.57 million. Arlo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARLO. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

ARLO stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $523.28 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.91.

In other Arlo Technologies news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $80,789.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 374,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 515 shares of company stock worth $4,162 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 576.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 234,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 200,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 14,443 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 15,702 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 27,306 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

