7,996 Shares in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Adient by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adient in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Adient in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Adient by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its holdings in Adient by 5,960.6% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 983,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adient alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $42.13 on Friday. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $48.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average of $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Adient’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adient plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADNT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.