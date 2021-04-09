$82.42 Million in Sales Expected for GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will post $82.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $91.50 million and the lowest is $77.26 million. GasLog Partners posted sales of $91.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year sales of $309.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $288.10 million to $346.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $311.77 million, with estimates ranging from $276.47 million to $345.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GLOP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOP. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 651.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GLOP opened at $2.83 on Friday. GasLog Partners has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 2.20%.

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

