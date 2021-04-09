842 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Acquired by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 213,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after buying an additional 102,694 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Gabelli upgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.46.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.03. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

