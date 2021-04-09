890 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Acquired by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,434,000 after purchasing an additional 25,144 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $237.06 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $100.11 and a one year high of $240.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.03 and its 200 day moving average is $196.11. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMP. Citigroup increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.27.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total transaction of $450,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.