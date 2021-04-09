8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.13 Million

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 38% lower against the dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and $2.13 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000319 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001222 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000726 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002050 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

