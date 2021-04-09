900 Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Bought by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA stock opened at $238.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.82. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.00 and a 12 month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.25.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,524 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total transaction of $806,326.44. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,208 shares of company stock worth $29,196,080 in the last three months. 12.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.