96 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $63,791,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,460,000 after acquiring an additional 83,783 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 232,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,867,000 after acquiring an additional 78,694 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,541,000 after acquiring an additional 49,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 37.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,003,000 after acquiring an additional 45,283 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GWW stock opened at $397.91 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.19 and a twelve month high of $427.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $392.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.50.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

GWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.85.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.