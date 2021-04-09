970 Shares in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 970 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRTS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,733.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 159,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 150,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,391 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,524,000 after acquiring an additional 37,967 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $5,723,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 41,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 25,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,585,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $247.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.70. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $270.00.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $153.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.98 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRTS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.40.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

