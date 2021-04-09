A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $494.18

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 494.18 ($6.46) and traded as high as GBX 514.95 ($6.73). A.G. BARR shares last traded at GBX 507 ($6.62), with a volume of 44,165 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. A.G. BARR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 483.75 ($6.32).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 496.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 494.18. The firm has a market cap of £567.99 million and a P/E ratio of 29.48.

In other news, insider Jonathan David Kemp bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.47) per share, for a total transaction of £39,600 ($51,737.65). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,061 shares of company stock worth $3,990,588.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

