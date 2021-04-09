A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $12.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.36 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 141.67%.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

