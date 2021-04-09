AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect that AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AAR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. AAR posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAR will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AAR.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.89 million. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIR. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

AIR stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.82. 5,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,013. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.72 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. AAR has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $45.49.

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 5,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $240,209.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,478.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $1,159,245.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,587,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,707 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at $776,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter worth about $19,243,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of AAR by 210.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 314,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 212,885 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter worth about $7,228,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AAR by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 173,905 shares during the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

