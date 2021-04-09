Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) PT Set at €19.00 by Independent Research

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been given a €19.00 ($22.35) target price by research analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 22.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €20.25 ($23.82).

ETR:ARL opened at €24.66 ($29.01) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €22.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is €19.62. Aareal Bank has a 12-month low of €13.25 ($15.59) and a 12-month high of €25.04 ($29.46).

About Aareal Bank

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

