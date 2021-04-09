AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,013.20

Shares of AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,013.20 ($26.30) and traded as high as GBX 2,100 ($27.44). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 2,050 ($26.78), with a volume of 14,853 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,013.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,015.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £463.75 million and a P/E ratio of 101.99.

Get AB Dynamics alerts:

In related news, insider James Routh sold 27,478 shares of AB Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,030 ($26.52), for a total value of £557,803.40 ($728,773.71).

AB Dynamics Company Profile (LON:ABDP)

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for AB Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.