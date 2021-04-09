AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Pareto Securities upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.00.

ELUXY stock opened at $57.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AB Electrolux has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.10.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

