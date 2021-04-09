AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.34% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of SKFRY opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. AB SKF has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

