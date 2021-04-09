ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABB. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ABB in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DNB Markets lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Nordea Equity Research lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the third quarter valued at $31,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in ABB in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

ABB stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.09. The stock had a trading volume of 52,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. ABB has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $31.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ABB will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

