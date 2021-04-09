Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,518 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 2.2% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,359,000. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 22,889 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 20,166 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.4% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 28,180 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABT. Cowen boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.47.

ABT stock opened at $120.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.25. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $82.95 and a 1 year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $48,736.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,367,790.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

